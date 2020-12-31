Indore: THE JAB OF LIFE TO COUNTER C-MENACE

Indore: GOODBYE 2020. What a year it was.. as they say 440 WATT laga diya tha. Think positive let’s hope that 2021 ushers in new hope of livelihood, prosperity and HEALTH. The biggest hope in 2021 is to get the shield against the corona menace… that is the vaccine.

However, the government is seriously mulling the brands and the makes and hasn’t yet condidered or zeroed in on any one make. As it is several companies are in the final lap and crucial stages and some may be out by the next few weeks, while some are ready for the shots. However, The dry run will happen at selective places in each state, sources said. The process, in which participants receive dummy Covid vaccines, is meant to test the mechanisms and reveal possible gaps in the system ahead of the actual vaccination drive.

“Registration for the beneficiaries of the first phase has already been done which includes 24000 health workers of Indore district. Our preparations are on final stage as we are finalizing the storage facilities for keeping the vaccine along with finalizing the venues for vaccination,” District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He explained the process of vaccination by saying that every registered beneficiary will get a message about the date and time for his vaccination and he will have to reach the vaccination facility in the given slot. Moreover, he will also get a message after being vaccinated and along with the date for the next vaccination schedule for the second dose.

“Officials also searching the cold storage facility in Pithampur for development of a vaccination storage facility in case of mass vaccination required at present, they have capacity of storing 8 to 8.5 lakh doses of vaccines along with other vaccines used in routine immunisation,” he added.

Officials also informed that every vaccinator will get a kit to treat the normal side effects to the patients after vaccination while a doctor will be deployed over every five vaccination facilities.