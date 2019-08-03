Indore: Tent owner commits suicide, no suicide note found

Indore: An owner of tent house allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at his residence in Dwarkapuri area on intervening night of Thursday and Friday. No suicide note was recovered from him and therefore the reason behind his depression due to which he took the extreme step could not be established till Friday.

Investigating officer and sub inspector Anil Kumar Sharma said the deceased has been identified as Atul Sharma, 32, a resident of Shriram Nagar. He consumed poison at home at 8.30 pm after which he was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment at 12.30 am. No suicide note was recovered from him.

Atul ran a tent house business in Dwarkapuri and was suffering from depression over some issue. His family members told police that they were unaware about that he was suffering from depression as he didn’t share any of his problems with them. His brother Vivek also runs a shop of tent house in the city. Police tried to collect information about him. His brother was unaware that Atul suffered from depression.

SI Sharma further said that Atul was staying separately from wife in Shriram Nagar. His family members stay in Sudama Nagar. The police will take the statement of his wife to know the reason of his suicide. The body was handed over to family members after the autopsy examination on Friday.

Elderly man ends life

A 60-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Malharganj area on Friday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Police station incharge Sanjay Mishra said that deceased has been identified as Roshanlal Bagwani, a resident of Kamla Nehru Nagar. His body was found hanging by one of his family members at 4 pm after which police were informed. Roshanlal is survived by wife and three daughters. Police are taking their statements to know the reason of his suicide.