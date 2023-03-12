Indore: Temprature rising gradually, light rain likely after March 14

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the dry weather during the last few days, the day temperature in the city is gradually increasing, and it touched the 33 degrees Celsius mark again on Saturday. The night temperature is also increasing simultaneously and rose by three degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

However, the meteorological department officials said that weather will fluctuate again as there are chances of another spell of light showers and gusty winds in western Madhya Pradesh between March 13 and 15.

According to the officials, there are chances of a drop in temperature by two-three degrees Celsius after a couple of days, but the change would be temporary.

“The western disturbance lies as a trough in westerlies in middle and upper tropospheric levels. Similarly, there is likely interaction of mid and upper tropospheric westerly trough with lower-level easterly winds over central parts of Peninsular India and East India. Under influence of these conditions, isolated light rainfall activity with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh during March 13-March 15,” Met officials added.

Night temp rises gradually

Along with an increase in the day temperature, the night temperature in the city has also been increasing as it is hovering above normal temperature.

“There’ll be no difference in the night temperature except an increase by 2-3 degrees in the coming days. Only local factors will be responsible for any change in the weather conditions in the coming days,” Met officials added.

Max – 33 degrees Celsius (One degree below normal)

Min – 18.3 degrees Celsius (Three degrees above normal)

