Indore: Temperature to rise by 2-3 degrees for couple of days, likely to fall again from Feb 8

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the fluctuation in temperature, mornings and nights in the city turned chilly while the days turned comfortable during the last couple of days. However, the day and night temperature remained below normal.

As per the regional meteorological department officials, the day and night temperature will increase by 2-3 degrees for a couple of days but it will decrease again after February 8.

The sky remained clear with bright sunlight that gave respite and the residents enjoyed pleasant weather and heavy rush was seen on city roads.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was four degrees Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature at 9.6 degrees Celsius was two degrees below the normal.

Morning and evening humidity was 50 per cent and 27 per cent respectively.

“The weather turned pleasant due to the clear sky and bright sunlight. The reason for the cold morning and evening is the effect of western disturbance in the northern part of the country and the northeastern winds blowing. The temperature will increase by couple of degrees in day and night but it will decrease again after February 8 due to another western disturbance,” met officials said adding “under the influence of another western disturbance; scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during February 8 and 9, cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over East Madhya Pradesh.”

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 12:42 AM IST