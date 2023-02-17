Indore: Temperature rising, no respite, say Met men

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the rising temperature and it seems that it is rising by the day as the mercury crossed the 31 degrees Celsius mark again on Thursday. The day temperature has increased by five degrees Celsius in the last two days as the maximum temperature dropped to 26 degrees Celsius on February 13.

With the rise in temperature, the day weather turned itchy while the night temperature also remained two degrees Celsius above normal.

The wind pattern remained westerly northeasterly and the weathermen forecast no relief from rising temperature for at least a week.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from February 18. Under its influence, a gradual rise in minimum temperature by two to four degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest and central India during the next five days,” Meteorological department officials said.

They added that the sky would turn partially cloudy with puffy clouds but there are no chances of rainfall.

“Indore would continue to witness fluctuation in temperature as it will drop in a couple of days by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius due to the cloud cover,” the weatherman added.

Maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 31.8 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above normal while the night temperature was 14.2 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above normal.

