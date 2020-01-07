Indore: Temperature rises above normal after 20 days but relief is temporary

Indore: Almost after 20 days, city’s day temperature rose above normal on Tuesday, causing much relief to the residents. The rise in day temperature has been attributed to change in wind pattern. However, the meteorological department officials said the relief is short-lived as weather would take U-turn after few days.

It was a sunny morning on Tuesday but the weather turned cloudy and the temperature too increased gradually. Night temperature too remained four degrees above normal. City also witnessed partially cloudy weather due to cyclonic circulation prevailing over south-west Rajasthan.

“Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Afghanistan and neighbourhood with an induced cyclonic circulation over south-west Rajasthan and neighbourhood. Under its influence, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow is likely to occur over western Himalaya for next two days.

As a result, isolated thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by hailstorm is likely to occur over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours and over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during subsequent 24 hours,” a met department official said.

The maximum temperature in city on Tuesday was 28.3 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal while the minimum temperature at 14.4 degrees Celsius was four degrees above normal.