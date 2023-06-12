Indore: Temperature Remains Normal But City Sweats

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though the day temperature remained normal, the city sweated with rising humidity.

Hot winds blowing across the city made the day unbearable for residents on Sunday and people confined themselves indoors to protect themselves from the onslaught of hot airwaves.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 38.3 degrees Celsius, which was normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius above normal.

“Hot winds have made the weather dry and there are fewer chances of relief even if puffy clouds continued to envelop the sky,” a meteorological department official said, adding, “The temperature will remain high for the next couple of days. There are chances of drizzling due to the moisture incursion from the cyclonic activities in Arabian Sea and clouds formation in the state which may cause a change in wind pattern as well.”

ANANDSHIVRE

The humidity recorded on Sunday morning was 61 per cent, while it was 33 per cent in the evening. Slow winds were blowing from westerly south-westerly direction which kept the weather itchy.

“Nearby districts like Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani and Burhanpur have witnessed light showers and there are chances of similar conditions in Indore as well,” Met officials added.

Schools to remain shut till June 18

In view of the increasing temperature in the district, Collector Ilayaraja T has issued instructions not to open schools before June 19. He has asked all the schools in the district to follow the directions strictly.