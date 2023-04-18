Indore: Temperature crosses 39 degrees Celsius mark, likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the onset of summer, the temperature has been rising gradually for last couple of days and it crossed 39 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Moreover, the regional meteorological department officials forecast no relief from the heat during the next couple of days and said that the temperature may cross the 40 degrees Celsius mark on Tuesday.

Hot winds continued to reel the city throughout the day making it unbearable for residents on Monday and people confined themselves indoors.

The maximum temperature on Monday was 39.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius which was normal.

“Hot winds have made the weather dry and there is little chance of relief even if clouds envelop the city sky,” senior meteorologist, India Meteorological Department, PK Raikwar said.

He added that the temperature will remain high for the next couple of days and it may cross the 40 degrees Celsius mark soon. There are chances of a decrease in temperature after April 19 due to the western disturbance, which is likely to affect conditions in the western Himalayas.

A cyclonic circulation is also taking place over southwest Rajasthan, which will cause light rainfall on April 19-20.

The humidity recorded on Monday morning was 37 per cent, while it was 14 per cent in the evening.

Increasing temperature in a week

Date Max (in degrees Celsius) Min (in degrees Celsius)

April 17 39.6

----

April 16 38.8

21.5

April 15 37.8

23.0

April 14 37.7

23.2

April 13 38.6

24.3

April 12 38.3

23.5

April 11 38.5

22.7