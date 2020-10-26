Indore: Temperature check, masks, gloves, sanitisers for voters, health workers to be present at the polling station

Indore: Collector and District Election Officer Manish Singh has instructed officials that basic facilities should be provided at all the polling stations of the Sanwer Vidhan Sabha constituency. Arrangement of drinking water, toilets, ramps, cleanliness, tents, furniture, masks, thermal guns, etc. is mandatory at all polling stations.



He said that this time the medical team will also work at polling stations. Voters need not fear from Covid-19. The voting process will be completed in a completely safe manner. Polling centre-wise awareness campaign will also be conducted. A multi-purpose health worker is being appointed at all polling stations. Waiting room, isolation wards are being built at polling stations. Gloves will also be given to voters before voting. The temperature of the voter will be checked before he is allowed to vote.

Singh gave these instruction to officers in a meeting held at AICTSL meeting hall on Monday. The meeting called in connection with the Sanwer assembly by-election and reviewed the election preparations point-wise. IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal and CEO District Panchayat Himanshu Chandra and other administration and IMC officials were present in the meeting.

The first phase of voter awareness campaign has been completed under the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Practices (SVEEP) plan to get maximum voting. The second phase will be started from Tuesday. Under the plan, voters will be told about the facilities of the polling station, so that they do not get scared of Covid-19 pandemic and vote fearlessly.