Indore: Temp to rise after Apr 13

Indore

Citizens had a slight relief from the continuously rising temperature the day temperature dropped by one degree Celsius as compared to what was recorded on Saturday. Moreover, the Regional Meteorological Department officials forecast that the temperature would remain stable for a couple of days and the rise would be seen again after April 13.

According to Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist of the Indian Meteorological Department, the rising temperature has turned stable only due to the change in wind pattern and it will remain the same for at least 48 hours.

​“The winds which were coming from Maharashtra have changed the direction and now winds are coming from North-Eastern area. Same conditions will prevail for the next couple of days and the temperature will remain close to 40-41 degrees Celsius” Singh said.

Singh added that the weather would remain the same while the temperature will increase after April 13.

“However, chances of heatwaves are less after April 13 and the temperature will remain close to 42.5 degrees Celsius,” the weatherman said.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 40.1 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.7 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius above normal.

Roads deserted in the afternoon

The city roads wore a barren look in the afternoon as only people who had emergency work moved out of their houses. As it was the weekend as well, people avoid going out and tried various ways to beat the heat by having juices and cold beverages.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:48 AM IST