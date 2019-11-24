Indore: Temp likely to drop in couple of days

Indore: After showing a glimpse of winter a few days ago, citizens didn’t get a chance to show off their winter wear as the city’s day and night temperature increased, thanks to cloudy weather.

According to regional meteorological department officials, similar conditions will remain for two days and city temperature will drop after November 26.

“Similar conditions will prevail for couple of days as sky will remain partially cloudy due to changes in Himalayan region. The day temperature will decrease more as northern parts of the country would see snowfall and rain on November 26,” met officials said.

They also added that the night temperature too will not decrease further for few days and will remain same.

“The day and night temperature will reduce after clouds get cleared though fog will occur. At present, smog can be seen during the night and early mornings,” the official said.

On Sunday, city recorded a maximum temperature of 29.1 degrees Celsius, which was stuck at the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.1 degrees Celsius which was four degrees above normal.