Indore: Temp drops again, weather to turn chilly

Indore: The day temperature fell three degrees below normal as cold winds blew from northern parts of the country. Morning was foggy.

The meteorological department officials forecast that the density of fog and clouds would increase on Thursday. The officials also said that the temperature would drop more and city may witness cold wave conditions. Officials said night temperature may increase by few degrees Celsius.

City recorded maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which was three degrees below normal while the minimum temperature at 14.2 degrees Celsius was four degrees above normal. Morning and evening humidity was 94 per cent and 84 per cent respectively.

“Humidity level is high. If the same condition prevails and the speed of wind remains low then fog will envelop city.” weathermen said. People wrapped themselves with woollens clothes and lit bonfires to ward off the chill.

Though weather was cloudy the sun appeared at intervals. Being Christmas holiday, most citizens didn’t prefer to move out.

Citizens will witness solar eclipse: Though eclipse will occur on December 26, 2019, it wouldn’t be seen in Indore or anywhere in the state. The annular phase will be visible in the morning after sunrise at some places in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Partial eclipse will be seen in other parts of the country.

Nevertheless, the doors of local temple were closed at 8 pm in view of solar eclipse in the city. The temple will open for devotees after 11 am on Thursday.