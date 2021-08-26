e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:51 AM IST

Indore: Teenager stabbed to death

Police suspect that a sharp-edged tile was used to stab Hitesh.
Staff Reporter
Teenager Hitesh Jagtap. | FPJ

Indore: A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Scheme Number 78 on Wednesday night. The teenager was identified as Hitesh Jagtap, son of Kamlesh Jagtap. He worked at a plywood shop.

Ayush Jain, who claimed to be Hitesh’s guardian, told the police that a few minutes back Hitesh had told him that he would be back in 5 minutes and then both would have dinner together. Around half-an-hour later, Hitesh’s friend informed Ayush on phone that he had been stabbed. He was rushed to a city hospital where he died during course of treatment. Police suspect that a sharp-edged tile was used to stab Hitesh.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:51 AM IST
