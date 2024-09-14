 Indore: Teenager Electrocuted While Plugging Charger For Ganesh Aarti; One-And-Half-Year-Old Girl Dies Due To Snake Bite
Social media method to save life proves unsuccessful. Family members buried his feet in wet mud, believing this might revive him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 07:17 AM IST
Deceased Rahul |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old boy was electrocuted while plugging a charger of a home theatre for Ganesh aarti under Rajendra Nagar police station limits in the wee hours of Friday. In an attempt to revive him, the family tried a method they saw on social media, burying his feet in wet mud, but their efforts went in vain.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rahul, son of Nandu, a resident of Reti Mandi. He worked at a block-making unit. The family members said that Rahul was plugging a charger of home theatre ahead of the morning aarti of Lord Ganesh.

There was a cut in the wire and Rahul suffered an electric shock. Hearing the noise, the family members rushed to him. In a bid to save him, they buried Rahul’s feet in wet mud, believing this might revive him as they saw on social media.

However, after seeing no response, they took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police began a probe into the case to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. 

Indore Crime Round-Up: Youth Held For Harassing Girl, Leading To Her Suicide; 13-Yr-Old Girl Dies By...
article-image

One-And-Half-Year-Old Girl Dies Due To Snake Bite

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died due to a snake bite on Thursday. The incident occurred in Pivday village under Khudel police station jurisdiction when the girl was playing outside her place with her siblings.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Muskan, daughter of Sunny Lobhaniya. Her father said that he had gone for work and Muskan’s mother was cooking food inside the house while Muskan was playing with her two elder sisters when the incident occurred.

Her mother heard the cry of Muskan and went outside when she found blood oozing from Muskan’s wrist and later, she fell unconscious. They took her to hospital but she died on the way. 

