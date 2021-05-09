Indore: Technical institutions not to open before September 1

Indore: Institutions offering degree programmes regulated by All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are not going to start classes for existing students before September 1 and for freshers before September 15, thanks to Covid-19 which has affected academic activities badly.The technical education regulator has released the academic calendar for session 2021-22 detailing the academic schedules.
The AICTE, which generally announce the admission counselling commencement date, did not do that this year. In fact, it just mentioned the dates for which the rounds of counselling should be completed.
As per the calendar, the first round of counselling for admission in courses, including engineering, MBA and pharmacy should be completed by August 31.
The second round has to be completed by September 9.Students who do not wish to study in the institutes allocated to them through centralised online admission counselling can withdraw admission by September 10 and can avail full refund of fee.
Seats that remain vacant after two rounds of counselling can be filled by September 15.Seats in engineering and MBA courses are being filled by the Department of Technical Education through centralised online admission counselling.
Admission to engineering courses are granted on the basis of students marks in JEE. If seats remain vacant then admission is granted on the basis of students' performance in qualifying exams.Identical is the case for MBA courses. In the first round, admission is granted on the basis of students' marks in the common admission management test (CMAT). For vacant seats, the students are considered for admission on the basis of their marks in qualifying exams.
Admissions to start in August
AICTE stated that the process for grant of recognition would be completed by June 30 and asked universities concerned to decide on affiliation to technical institutions by July 15. Only those institutions that have recognition from AICTE and affiliation from university would be considered for the admission process. If the affiliation is granted by July 15, the admission can be started from the first week of August.
