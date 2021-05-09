Indore: Technical institutions not to open before September 1

Indore: Institutions offering degree programmes regulated by All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are not going to start classes for existing students before September 1 and for freshers before September 15, thanks to Covid-19 which has affected academic activities badly.The technical education regulator has released the academic calendar for session 2021-22 detailing the academic schedules.

The AICTE, which generally announce the admission counselling commencement date, did not do that this year. In fact, it just mentioned the dates for which the rounds of counselling should be completed.

As per the calendar, the first round of counselling for admission in courses, including engineering, MBA and pharmacy should be completed by August 31.

The second round has to be completed by September 9.Students who do not wish to study in the institutes allocated to them through centralised online admission counselling can withdraw admission by September 10 and can avail full refund of fee.