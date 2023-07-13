Indore: Technical Glitches Badly Marred 3rd Round Of Counselling

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of students remained on tenterhooks as the third round of counselling for admission to UG and PG courses was badly marred by technical glitches. Out of six days reserved for registrations, five days saw technical glitches. The last day of registration i.e. Wednesday was the worst hit as the server for online registration remained down throughout the day.

For a few minutes, the link opened at some places but by the time students were able to fill their registration details the server was down again. Those who had previously done registration and were waiting for online verification of documents also faced trying times as the server was down on Wednesday.

The registration process for the third round had started on July 7 and was to close on July 12. “Students who had either not applied in the first two rounds or had not got a seat in any college were eagerly waiting for this round. But they were left disappointed as technical glitches marred the round,” said the principal of a college wishing anonymity.

He said that the registration link worked only on July 11. “We were hoping the last day of registration process of third round will be normal. But it turned out to be worst as the server remained down all day,” he added.

Seat allotment on July 18

For those who had managed to register themselves for the third round, the allotment list will be released on July 18. The students who were allotted seats will have to pay a fee in the college concerned by July 22 for confirmation of admission.