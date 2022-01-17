Indore: Technical flaws led to Medantahosp fire, says ADM's report



Indore





A team constituted by the district administration to probe the fire that broke out in the medical ICU at Medanta Hospital, in Vijay Nagar area, on Sunday found that technical flaws in the electrical system including faulty cables, boxes, wiring etc. of the ICU ward were reasons behind the fire.

The team has recommended a ban on the admissions of patients there.



A fire had broken out in the hospital's 14-bed ICU creating panic, but fortunately, all the 10 patients admitted there at that time were shifted safely.Taking the incident seriously, collector Manish Singh constituted a probe team led by ADM Pawan Jain that included experts from several fields. Completing the probe in just 24 hours ADM Jain submitted the probe report to collector Singh on Monday.



The team recorded the statements of the relatives of the admitted patients and the hospital staff.



ADM Jain informed that the investigation team found that separate electric circuits were not installed for each bed of the ICU and more power points were created on the same circuit. Loose wiring was also found on the spot. The switchboard that should be installed in a fireproof box, was found to be fitted in plywood. The MCB was also not working properly at the time of the fire. Due to these flaws, the fire started due to a short circuit.



The hospital management has been instructed to rectify the above flaws through technical experts and it was also said that till then serious patients or such patients who need ICU should not be admitted to the hospital.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:43 PM IST