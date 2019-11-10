Indore: Technical error on website: Pollution level reaches ‘poor’ level

Indore: If the website of Central Pollution Control Board is believed, the level of pollution in city on Sunday has reached to ‘Poor’ level which may lead to breathing discomfort to people on prolonged exposure.

The data shown on the real time Air Quality Index of Indore also sent a tizzy among the officials of Regional Pollution Control Board with the sudden rise of pollution even on Sunday when vehicular movement remains low in city.

The PM2.5 level (at Chhoti Gwaltoli), as shown on the website, had reached to maximum at 243 and the average was 159. Similarly, the PM10 level had reached to maximum at 151 with the average at 124.

The level of NO2 and SO2 were also on the higher side.

However, on investigating, the officials have found that there is some technical glitch in the website due to which it is showing such increase in pollution level and the real data is too low as compare to the displayed one.

According to chief chemist of Regional Pollution Control Board Dr DK Wagela, “There is some error in the pollution calculator in the website due to which it is showing such increased data. The pollution level in city on Sunday was at ‘Satisfactory’ level and nothing to concern much.”

He added that the actual record of PM 2.5 was 38 and PM 10 was 91.

“PM10 on Sunday had reached maximum to 123 while PM 2.5 reached maximum to 71 at 12 pm. We were also concerned with the problem and wrong data displayed and informed the officials at headquarters in Bhopal,” Wagela added.

The officials believe that the data on the website will be corrected soon.

What is PM2.5?

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is an air pollutant that is a concern for people's health when levels in air are high. PM2.5 are tiny particles in the air that reduce visibility and cause the air to appear hazy when levels are elevated.

PM10: PM10 are 2.5 to 10 micrometers in diameter. Sources include crushing or grinding operations and dust stirred up by vehicles on roads. These tiny particles which are about 30 times smaller than the width of a hair on your head are small enough to get inhaled past our defensive nose hairs and into our lungs.