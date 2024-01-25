Indore: Tech Snag Forces IndiGo Flight To Return To Bengaluru

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An IndiGo Airlines flight travelling from Bengaluru to Indore narrowly escaped a potential disaster on Tuesday night after encountering a technical snag soon after takeoff. The flight, with over 100 passengers on board, was forced to return and make an emergency landing back at Bengaluru airport, ensuring the safety of everyone on board.

According to the information received from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, the incident took place approximately half an hour after the scheduled departure of Indigo Flight 6E-6743 from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 7 PM that reaches Indore at 9.05 pm. When the flight came in the vicinity of Anantapur the pilot detected signs of a technical fault. He immediately contacted Bengaluru Airport's Air Traffic Control, seeking permission to divert the aircraft and return to base.

On receiving the pilot's distress call, the ATC gave the permission to return. Additionally, an alert was sounded at Bengaluru airport and emergency response teams, including fire brigade and medical personnel, were strategically positioned along the runway to address any potential crisis. But thankfully, the pilot landed the plane safely and all the passengers on board heave a sigh of relief.

Subsequent examination by engineers revealed that immediate repairs were not feasible, resulting in the cancellation of the flight. Passengers were de-boarded, and the unexpected development caused significant inconvenience for the travellers.