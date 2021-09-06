Indore: Teaching protection of nature in the celebration of culture, Rotary Club of Indore ‘Ahilya’ organised a workshop especially for children in Sai Kripa Colony on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. The club members taught those who were present about making Lord Ganesha’s idols using clay made up of eco-friendly components. The club members made the people at the workshop aware about the harm caused by Plaster-of-Paris (PoP) and other synthetic components used in making idols.

At the workshop, the club’s district first lady Shilpa Mishra, clay artist Sanjya Prajapat, and other club members, including Smita Tomar, Dr Shilpi Doshi, secretary Kiran Jagtap and president Leena Vajpayee were present.

