Indore teachers open front against state government decision of holding exams in July

Indore: Teachers in the city have opened front against the state government’s move of holding exams in July despite the fact the Covid-19 is playing havoc in the state and the country.

“Coronavirus cases are on the rise and peak is expected by end of the month. In such a situation, it will be fatal to hold exams,” said Prof Mangal Mishra, principal of Shri Cloth Market Girls College.

In consultation with Raj Bhawan, the government had fixed a window from June 29 and July 31 for conduction of undergraduate final year and post-graduate final semester exams.

Citing the orders, the DAVV had announced plans to hold UG exams from July 1 and PG from July 2.