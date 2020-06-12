Indore teachers open front against state government decision of holding exams in July

Indore: Teachers in the city have opened front against the state government’s move of holding exams in July despite the fact the Covid-19 is playing havoc in the state and the country.
“Coronavirus cases are on the rise and peak is expected by end of the month. In such a situation, it will be fatal to hold exams,” said Prof Mangal Mishra, principal of Shri Cloth Market Girls College.
In consultation with Raj Bhawan, the government had fixed a window from June 29 and July 31 for conduction of undergraduate final year and post-graduate final semester exams.
Citing the orders, the DAVV had announced plans to hold UG exams from July 1 and PG from July 2.
Flaying the move, Atal Behari Vajyapee Government Arts and Commerce College teacher Dr Rajeev Sharma stated that it’s not the time for exams. “Exams can wait. Life of children are more important than exams,” he stated.
He stated that the government should immediately announce cancellation of exams for ridding the students and their parents of the physiological pressure.
Vishisht School of Management director Anas Iqbal also opposed the government’s move saying it’s not right the time of exams.
“Let the coronavirus scare end then think of exams,” he stated.
