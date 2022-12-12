Indore: Teachers on warpath, warn of protest if facilities not improved in hospitals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following heated discussion and protest against MGM Medical College administration in a meeting, the faculty members and HoDs have got the support of the Medical Teachers’ Association-Indore which is up in arms against the authorities.

The medical teachers’ association alleged poor state of affairs related to diagnostics and pathology in associated hospitals.

The association also gave a memorandum addressing Medical Education Minister, mentioning that a large number of patients, both eligible under Ayushman and non-Ayushman, are facing trouble with diagnoses in the hospital.

The teachers’ association has warned of staging a protest if facilities are not improved in hospitals.

“There is no facility for tests of serum electrolytes, hepatitis A, HIV, and others due to a shortage of agents, kits, and supplements. The diagnostic centre is also giving wrong reports of MRI-CT Scan due to which patients are being ‘forced’ to go to private laboratories for diagnoses and it is also affecting their treatment,” president of the Medical Teachers’ Association Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said.

He added that the condition has turned worse in the last one year as the test facilities are available only for two-three days in a month.

“These conditions are also affecting our work as we are facing trouble in planning the treatment of patients. We have raised the issue multiple times but to no avail due to which we dashed off a letter to the medical education minister,” the MTA president said.

Meanwhile, dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the hospital had run out of stock of some kits and agents but the issue has been resolved. He said that they are working to improve the facilities while the decision regarding CT-scan and MRI centre is to be taken by officials in Bhopal.