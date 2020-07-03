Indore: Teachers hit back at parents not paying school fees

Indore: Striking back to parents who have been protesting with #NoSchoolNoFees, teachers ran a day-long social media campaign on Friday with #TeachersHaveFamiliesToo and #NoSchoolNoFuture.

Sanjay Gomasta, a teacher, quoted the importance of teachers and joined the campaign and said, “Do we instruct a Pilot how to fly? Do we instruct a Doctor how to operate? No, because we trust them. Then why do we instruct a Teacher how to teach? Trust your child's teacher!”

Another teacher Shalini Samuel explained how teachers have risen to the challenge of online education and deserve respect and salaries. “Teachers have risen to the challenge of online teaching, embraced the digital transformation overnight and started working overtime, neglecting their families—all because children’s learning is at stake,” she wrote.

“Teachers untiringly contributed as warriors during the lockdown with no anticipation. They too have their families. Respect and trust our work. There are several self-funded schools whose only source of funds is the students' fee. From the fee, they have to pay their EMIs, bills and give salaries to the teachers and other staff members,” Prithvi Gulati, an educationist, said.

“The dedicated and onerous efforts of teachers during the lockdown deserves respect and recognition,” teacher Surabhi Shrivastava said.