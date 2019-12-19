Indore: Taskforce to be set to offer plots to genuine owners

Indore: The wilted and tearful faces of victims of Nyay Nagar and Mahalaxmi Nagar lit up when divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi assured them they will not only get their plots but building permission also. For this purpose, a Task Force will be set up to coordinate in removing the hurdles coming in the way.

More than 50 people of the both the disputed colonies, located close to Ring Road opposite Radisson hotel in the city, approached divisional commissioner at his office on Wednesday. All the victims were above 55 years of age. They had booked plots in these colonies in 1994 and got the plots registered from 2000 to 2002. But even after 19 years, they did not receive the plots. The directors of cooperative housing societies neglected them. They all requested Tripathi to help in getting their plots. They stated that their hopes have risen following the determination of the administration to act hard against the land mafia.

Tripathi assured them that with the help of cooperative department, the priority list of the genuine owners of plots of the society would be prepared. If there will any problem related to IDA on these colonies, it would be resolved.

Bar licence of Pride Hotel to be cancelled: Taking cognizance that liquor is served at Hotel Pride late till night, commissioner Tripathi has stated that the bar license of hotel will be cancelled and action against circle officer of the excise department will be taken.