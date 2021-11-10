Indore: Target of vaccinating over 1 lakh with second dose

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to vaccinate 100 per cent of targeted people with both vaccine doses, the health department, administration, and Indore Municipal Corporation have prepared a mega vaccination drive on November 9.

The Maha Abhiyan will be held for three days this month and on December 1. Officials have planned to set up over 400 vaccination sites across the district.

Health department has been targeting vaccinating at least 1 lakh people with the second dose of vaccine. Officials have been focusing on people who have not taken the second dose even after their due date.

“We will try to vaccinate over 1 lakh people with the second dose at over 400 sites across the district to vaccinate the maximum number of people with the second dose of vaccine. We have enough vaccine stock available in the stock,” immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He also added that they will continue to vaccinate people all remaining days of the week.

As many as 60 per cent of the targeted population has taken the second dose so far while over 100 per cent people have taken the first dose.

Dr Gupta also said that a huge team will be deployed for the work which includes ASHA, anganwadi activists, IMC employees, and over 400 vaccination teams.

