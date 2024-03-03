Indore: ‘Tarang’ Fair Begins In City | Representtaive Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the innovative initiative of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), a three-day long food producers’ organisation (FPO) Mela-Tarang began here on Saturday. The objective of the fair is to celebrate the togetherness of Farmer Producers’ Organisations (FPOs) in Madhya Pradesh and showcasing each other's exemplary works and sharing experiences.

The event is being organised in the Agricultural College premises. Deputy Managing Director of NABARD Dr Ajay Kumar Sood and Chief General Manager NABARD RO Bhopal, Sunil Kumar inaugurated the fair. The ongoing fair is an exclusive platform for Farmer Producers’Organisations (FPOs) to promote and market their products.

The fair is being organised by NABARD in collaboration with Small Farmers Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC) and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The fair will end on Sunday. In the fair, over 45 farmer producer organisations of the state, Madhya Bharat Consortium and BAF Livelihoods are exhibiting and promoting their products and providing detailed information to the farmers.

On this occasion, Dr KN Pathak,Dean Agriculture College, Sunil Sharma, Chairman Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank Indore, Pankaj Yadav General Manager NABARD, Qamar Javed General Manager NABARD, SC Sahu Deputy General Manager, Avinash Sewalkar Deputy General Manager NABARD, VB Dyasa Regional Director BAEF Nashik, Pawan Patidar state head BAEF Bhopal, Nagesh Chaurasia DDM NABARD Indore were also present.

Indore: Seminar On Good Governance And Entrepreneurship Held

indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised a seminar on good governance and entrepreneurship for CS members and students at a hotel on Saturday. The City Chapter chairman CS Hemant Patidar said that in this seminar, company secretary CS Ramaswami Kalidas of Mumbai and CS Dr Manoj Joshi of the city were the main speakers.

Kalidas informed the members about the provisions related to governance and transparency related to companies. He said that public companies should work transparently so that investors maintain confidence in the company. He discussed in detail about all such rules applicable to companies and explained how can a company secretary contribute in maintaining transparency in a company.

Manoj Joshi briefed about the role of a CS as an entrepreneur and said that there are many areas in which a company secretary can create new jobs. The City Chapter Management Committee and more than 75 company secretaries were present in the seminar. Ankit Medatwal gave the vote of thanks and Gunjan Sachdev conducted the programme.