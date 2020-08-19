Indore: Tap water in entire district within 2 years

Indore: Every village in the district will get tap water in the next two years thanks to the Centre's ‘Nal-Jal Yojna’.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the District Water and Sanitation Mission held at the Collectorate on Wednesday. MP Shankar Lalwani presided over the meeting. Addressing the meeting, he said that tap water scheme will be implemented in all 606 villages of the district as per the instructions of the Central Government. The goal is to provide water to every house.

Work will be completed by 2022. There are 351 tap-water schemes currently running in the district. In the meeting, Rs 89 crore scheme was approved for 166 villages. Nal-Jal Yojana will be implemented in the remaining villages in the district in two years. Seven thousand five hundred hand pumps have also been installed in the district for drinking water. Narmada River Water Supply Scheme has also been proposed in rural areas in the district.