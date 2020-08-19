Indore: Tap water in entire district within 2 years

Indore: Every village in the district will get tap water in the next two years thanks to the Centre's ‘Nal-Jal Yojna’.
A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the District Water and Sanitation Mission held at the Collectorate on Wednesday. MP Shankar Lalwani presided over the meeting. Addressing the meeting, he said that tap water scheme will be implemented in all 606 villages of the district as per the instructions of the Central Government. The goal is to provide water to every house.
Work will be completed by 2022. There are 351 tap-water schemes currently running in the district. In the meeting, Rs 89 crore scheme was approved for 166 villages. Nal-Jal Yojana will be implemented in the remaining villages in the district in two years. Seven thousand five hundred hand pumps have also been installed in the district for drinking water. Narmada River Water Supply Scheme has also been proposed in rural areas in the district.
Collector Manish Singh said that DPR should be prepared for implementing the Nal-Jal Yojana in the remaining villages of the district so that pure water can be supplied to all village homes. Information about tap water scheme should also be given to the regional public representatives. The objective of the scheme is to provide pure drinking water to all.
It was informed in the meeting that the Indore district drip irrigation will cost less water for irrigation in the fields. There is a need to construct more ponds and stop dams in the district, which will increase the ground water level. There are more than 100 ponds in the district which are mainly used as irrigation.
Tap water schemes will be maintained by Gram Panchayats. At the Gram Panchayat level, the Water and Sanitation Committee has been formed in most of the Gram Panchayats.
District Panchayat President Kavita Patidar, MLA Depalpur Vishal Patel, Additional Collector Abhay Bedekar, District Panchayat CEO Rohan Saxena, Superintending Engineer PHE Ajay Shrivastava, Executive Engineer PHE Sunil Udia attended the meeting.