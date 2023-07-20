Indore: Tantric Tells Woman Jinn Would Solve Her Problems, Rapes Repeatedly, Held | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a tantric for allegedly cheating a woman of a large amount of money and also repeatedly raping her all in the name of solving her problems with the help of a jinn.

A case has been registered at Pardeshipura Police Station.

The police station incharge Pankaj Dwivedi said that the accused Rajesh Suriyal (45) of Badwah has been arrested.

“The accused used to fool people in the name of unearthing gold from their house and took money from them,” said Dwivedi.

He added that the victim who used to live at her uncle’s home had done love marriage but she was under constant tension due to problems in her marriage. The accused Rajesh used to visit her uncle's home quite often and during one such visit when the victim was alone at home she shared her problems with him.

The accused Rajesh told her that her problems would be solved if she agrees to perform black magic and some rites.

Thereafter, the accused asked the victim to perform some rites in a naked state in order to please a jinn so that her marital problems would be solved and raped her. He did so several times with her.

But when her problems did not end she realised that she was being fooled. She discussed the incidents with her family members and registered a case against the accused.