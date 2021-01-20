Indore: ‘Tandav’ over Tandav continues

Indore: A private petition was filed in the district court on Wednesday against the web series Tandav stating that some scenes and shots in the series had hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu Community. The court ordered Palasia Police Station to submit an inquiry report in the case.

The private complaint was filed by advocate Prabal Bhargava on behalf of Govind Singh Bais. He said in the petition that web-series Tandav has hurt religious sentiments of Hindu Community people. The Hindu Gods and Goddess were insulted in the series.

“With this web series efforts are being made to spread disharmony in the society. In the first episode of the web series Tandava released on the OTT platform on January 15, on the seventeenth minute, the Hindu adorable Lord Shankar has been disgusted to impersonate him as a modern joke. This has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus”, he said.

In the web series, Swami Vivekananda University has been made the center of student politics. In this way an attempt has been made to spoil the image of Swami Vivekananda, he added.

The complaint under Section 153A, 295, 505 (1) 469 of IPC and Section 66, 67F and 67 of the IT Act has been lodged against director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himansh Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, content head of India of Amazon Prime Arpana Purohit, Saif Ali Khan, who worked in the series and Jishan Ayyub.