 Indore: Take Valid Power Connection For Ganeshotsav, Says West Discom
Besides, extra caution should be taken during festivals and rains. No wires should be placed on the ground,’ the West Discom said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company (West Discom) has asked organisers of Ganeshotsav to use electricity during the festival only through valid connections. ‘Do not use electricity directly by hooking it on the wire as it is dangerous for public safety. Besides, extra caution should be taken during festivals and rains. No wires should be placed on the ground,’ the West Discom said.

‘Festival organisers should avoid using cut, broken wires in the pandal and at the venue. Special attention should be paid to safety and precautions, so that unpleasant situations do not arise,’ the company’s press note read.

West Discom managing director AmitTomar said that festivals are for the sake of happiness and enthusiasm and organisers of festivals should go for valid electricity connections. ‘They should follow precautions and safety parameters, so that adverse situation does not arise during the festival,’ he added.

Indore Ayurvedic Doctors Run Parallel OPD To Protest 'Inequality' In Pay
article-image
