Indore: ‘Take small steps to save energy’

Indore: Using LED lights, using natural sunlight and turning off lights when not in use saves Rs 4 lakh for Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) every month. Citing this as an example, SGSITS and Institution of Engineers organised a seminar on “Energy Conservation and Renewable Energy Advancements” on Sunday at Golden Jubilee auditorium of the college.

Informing how one can start with small steps to conserve energy, SGSITS director Dr Rakesh Saxena said, “The first step begins with the way we design our houses, offices and industries.” He added that many industries on Sanwer road often use natural lighting with a translucent roof avoiding the use of artificial lighting during the day.

“Still many offices in the city opt for lights in the day with improper designing,” Saxena said. Further, he noted how one can invest in solar panels to eventually benefit from them in terms of cost.

Chief guest Jitu Patwari, minister of higher education, youth & sports affairs, emphasised that energy is a prime requirement of the country and energy conservation should be publicised through masses.

R P Gautam, convener of the seminar, said, “Instead of free electricity distribution, the government must give incentives by direct benefit transfer of saving electricity.”

He cited efforts by bureau of energy efficiency yielded 37 million tons of Co2 and 8.86 million tons of Co2 in PAT cycle 1 and 2 respectively while energy efficiency improvements of appliances reduced 42.8 million kilowatts energy.” He quoted that one can save a much-larger cost in the long-term by becoming energy efficient.

An exhibition of energy efferent electric items was also arranged.