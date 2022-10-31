Indore: Tai rejects rumours of being offered Governor's post

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “I’m clueless. I have no such information,” was the reaction of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to messages going viral that she had been selected as the Governor of Maharashtra.

All day, people extended greetings to Mahajan on social media claiming that the Centre had selected her as the new Governor of Maharashtra. But, when she was contacted for confirming the information, Mahajan said that she did not have any such information from New Delhi, nor had she been contacted about the matter.

Mahajan, who was out of the limelight since the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, had suddenly got active after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to her during his brief visit to Indore en route to Ujjain for inauguration of Shri Mahakal Lok on October 11.

Since then, people have been speculating that she may be made the Governor of Maharashtra. Such speculation gathered momentum on Friday and the rumour mills were churning out reports claiming that she had, finally, been selected for the role.