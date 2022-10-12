Indore: Tai leads Prime Minister’s welcome at city’s airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a transit visit to the city on Tuesday on his way to Ujjain for dedication of the divine Mahakal Lok in the temple city. Senior ministers of the state, senior BJP leaders and top administrative and police officers welcomed, and gave a see-off to, PM Modi at the city’s airport.

Very tight security arrangements were made at and around the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport. The prime minister arrived at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport from Ahmedabad airport at 4.30 pm on Tuesday. After a brief reception, Modi left for Ujjain by a special helicopter from the airport for the inauguration of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain. From Ujjain, the prime minister returned to the city’s airport again by a special helicopter. He left for New Delhi along with civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia around 9.30 pm.

Upon his arrival at the city’s airport—and departure from there—the prime minister was accorded a warm welcome. On behalf of the state government, state home minister Narottam Mishra and water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat welcomed Modi. Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bais, DGP Sudhir Saxena, MP Shankar Lalwani, MP Kavita Patidar and Gajendra Patel, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan, former minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, I-G Rakesh Gupta, police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra, collector Manish Singh and other officers and district panchayat president Reena Malviya, chairman of the IDA Jaipal Singh Chawda, chairman of the Scheduled Caste Finance Development Corporation Sawan Sonkar, MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Akash Vijayvargiya, Malini Gaud, Mahendra Hardia, former mayor Krishnamurari Moghe Gaurav Ranadive and Rajesh Sonkar and other public representatives also warmly greeted PM Modi both the times.

Although the prime minister made a to-and-fro movement to Ujjain and back by special helicopter, as an alternative, the Indore-Ujjain road route was also kept ready. Accordingly, the security arrangements, maintenance of the road and lighting across the route were made.

Despite the VVIP’s transit visit, operations of scheduled commercial flights were maintained as usual. During the movement of the prime minister’s aircraft and helicopter, no passenger flight was diverted or instructed to keep hovering over the sky until the VVIP movement was over.

