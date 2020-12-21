Indore: Tai expresses anguish over cold-shouldering of rly projects





Indore: Sumitra Mahajan, former Lok Sabha Speaker, has expressed deep

displeasure over the deliberate attempt of ignoring the railway

development projects concernind the city. She has suggested Railway

Minister to bifurcate the city from the current Ratlam Division and

create new division or merge it.



Senior BJP leader and 8-time MP from the city has expressed her

displeasure over the working of the top railway officials before

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal through a letter.



She has mentioned that for the last two years, there is no progress in

railway project associated with the city. She mentioned that doubling

of Indore-Dewas section of Indore-Ujjain section hasn’t rolled-out.

Similarly, the gauge conversion project of Mhow-Sanawad section could

not move ahead. Mahajan said that top ranking officers of the Railway

are not paying attention on the requirement of the city and avoiding

inspection here. Even if they come for inspection, they

skip the process.



Irked over the working style of the railway officials, she suggested

to Railway Minister Goyal that a new Division should be created

incorporating Indore and its nearby areas and associated it with

Central Railway or West Central Railway. Even if the creation of new

Division is not possible then Indore and its nearby areas should be

associated with either Bhopal Division or Bhusawal Division.







Box







Start train for Gujarat



On the other hand, former member of Zonal Railway Consultative

Committee Jagmohan Verma has demanded that a direct train for Gujarat

should be started. Before Lock-down there were 3 trains for Gujarat

including Indore-Gandhi Nagar, Indore-Gandhidham and Indore-Veraval.

He suggested that Indore-Gandhi Nagar Shanti Express should be extended

to Kewadia, statue place of Sardar Vallabhbai Patel, which is just 30

km away from Gandhi Nagar.