Indore: Tai expresses anguish over cold-shouldering of rly projects

Indore: Sumitra Mahajan, former Lok Sabha Speaker, has expressed deep
displeasure over the deliberate attempt of ignoring the railway
development projects concernind the city. She has suggested Railway
Minister to bifurcate the city from the current Ratlam Division and
create new division or merge it.
Senior BJP leader and 8-time MP from the city has expressed her
displeasure over the working of the top railway officials before
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal through a letter.
She has mentioned that for the last two years, there is no progress in
railway project associated with the city. She mentioned that doubling
of Indore-Dewas section of Indore-Ujjain section hasn’t rolled-out.
Similarly, the gauge conversion project of Mhow-Sanawad section could
not move ahead. Mahajan said that top ranking officers of the Railway
are not paying attention on the requirement of the city and avoiding
inspection here. Even if they come for inspection, they
skip the process.
Irked over the working style of the railway officials, she suggested
to Railway Minister Goyal that a new Division should be created
incorporating Indore and its nearby areas and associated it with
Central Railway or West Central Railway. Even if the creation of new
Division is not possible then Indore and its nearby areas should be
associated with either Bhopal Division or Bhusawal Division.
Start train for Gujarat
On the other hand, former member of Zonal Railway Consultative
Committee Jagmohan Verma has demanded that a direct train for Gujarat
should be started. Before Lock-down there were 3 trains for Gujarat
including Indore-Gandhi Nagar, Indore-Gandhidham and Indore-Veraval.
He suggested that Indore-Gandhi Nagar Shanti Express should be extended
to Kewadia, statue place of Sardar Vallabhbai Patel, which is just 30
km away from Gandhi Nagar.