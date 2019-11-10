Indore: Tagore college students meet Patwari, seeks transfer

Indore: Two days after a BEd student attempted suicide alleging harassment by his college director Sanjay Parikh, other students of the college met higher education minister Jitu Patwari at his house on Sunday and requested him to get them shifted to another institute.

They told the minister that the college lack facilities, permissions and teaching staff and when they raised voice against these shortcomings the director threatened he would ruin their results.

They also alleged that the director citied his political connections, including with Patwari, to gag their voices.

Patwari assured the students of justice and said, “I won’t spare even my younger for any wrong doing,” the minister told the students.

He stated that a committee constituted by Department of Higher Education is inquiry into the complaint by Ajay Mishra, who attempted suicide. “Besides, the committee is also look into recognition, affiliation and autonomy papers of the colleges,” he said.

Ajay had attempted suicide by consuming poison on Friday alleging that he was harassed by college director when he demanded necessary facilities on the campus.

After the suicide attempt, the DHE had constituted a three-member committee. Committee member and DAVV deputy registrar (exam) Prajwal Khare said that they would visit the college on Monday and go through the permission related documents.