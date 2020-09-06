Indore: Tagore College does not require to refund fee

Indore: Accepting demand of students, Department of Higher Education (DHE) shifted students of Tagore College to another college but cleared that the fees can’t be refunded.

In a letter to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DHE), DHE stated that the students who had taken more than 30 classes at an institute are not liable to refund fee.

The DHE cited norms laid down by University Grants Commission (DHE) in this regard. The rules stated that the student is eligible for refund of 90 per cent of fee if he changes college when admission process is going on.

After admission process is closed down, the college is not liable to refund the fee even when the student cancels his/her admission.

In case of Tagore College, the students who took transfer to another college had studied in Tagore College for nearly a year and then was seeking refund.