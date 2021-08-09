Indore: Tableaux, tazias banned on Muharram

Indore: Taking out of the government tazia, tableaux and processions will be completely banned during Muharram. Collector Manish Singh held a meeting at Ravindra Natya Griha to ensure that the government guidelines are followed properly to maintain law and order during the Muharram.



DIG Manish Kapuria, SP Mahesh Chandra Jain, additional collector Pawan Jain, religious leaders of various Muslim sects, other dignitaries and officials were present. In the meeting, collector Manish Singh said that the administration is making elaborate arrangements to avoid the third wave of corona virus. The cooperation of all the people of the society is very important to protect against corona. He said that it is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the Covid-19 protocol is fully followed during the Muharram festival. Collector Singh requested all the prominent people of the Muslim community to motivate people to celebrate the festival by following the Covid-19 guideline. He told SDMs to ensure that strict action is taken against those who violate the order.

City Qazi Dr Ishrat Ali said that the Covid-19 guide line will be fully followed during Muharram, and he requested the Muslims to celebrate the festival by staying at home.

