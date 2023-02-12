Indore: Symbolic protest at Lok Adalat session

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the National Lok Adalat on Saturday, members of the Indore Bar Association staged a symbolic protest by wearing black bands on their arms against the Supreme Court’s instructions to resolve cases by short-listing 25 cases each of civil and criminal suits which are pending for several years for hearing. However, one of these 25 cases was resolved at Saturday’s Lok Adalat.

The association secretary, Ghanshyam Gupta, said the Apex Court had instructed that 25 cases shall be shortlisted and then these shall be disposed of within three months. In this way, the court was instructed to dispose of 100 cases a year.

Cases pending for years would be considered in this module.

“We (the advocates) are facing several problems with these instructions. Our clients are also inconvenienced as there is a risk of ‘injustice’ in judgment due to fast trials. Also, there's no leniency in getting dates and advocates at times have to forego family matters too,” said association member.

In the court of the fourth civil judge senior division Parmanand Chauhan, a 17-year-old case between a landlord and tenant pending in Indore was resolved at the Lok Adalat.

As this case has been fought for more than 17 years and being among the 25 cases listed by the High Court, this case was to be resolved by March 27, 2023.

During the hearing on February 10, both the parties were explained by the court that their case can be resolved on the basis of mutual agreement, on which both the parties agreed and participated in the National Lok Adalat.

PROBLEMS FACED BY ADVOCATES

On several occasions, hearing goes on till 8pm due to which the advocates do not get adequate time to prepare for the next day.

Due to the three-month deadline, it is becoming increasingly difficult to get dates.

The focus of court is deviated on the listed pending cases due to which new cases or petitions are getting rejected or judgment on the same is getting delayed.

Due to such deadlines, advocates are stressed out.