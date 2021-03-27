Indore: Symbolic Holika Dahan allowed

Indore: Bowing to public pressure, the district administration has given some concession in Sunday lockdown owing to Holika Dahan and Shab-E-Raat festival falling on the day.

An order issued by district collector Manish Singh late on Saturday night said that Holika Dahan would be allowed in colonies and lanes, but no more than 20 persons could be present there. Same is the case with Shab-E-Raat – maximum of 20 persons would be allowed in graveyards at one time. Interestingly, nothing has been said about celebrating Dhulendi in the order.