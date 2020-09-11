Indore: SWAYAM exams now to be held on September 29-30

Indore: Citing COVID-19 situation, SWAYAM examinations, which were scheduled to be held on September 15-16, has been rescheduled to September 29-30.

In a public notice, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said, “All students/working professionals/life long learners who have enrolled for non-technology UG/PG MOOCs courses on SWAYAM platform from January-April 2020 and also registered for examinations scheduled for September 15 and 16 are hereby informed that due to operational reasons and because of COVID-19 pandemic, the SWAYAM examination has been rescheduled to September 29-30.”

“All candidates may be requested to view the SWAYAM website around September 12 for downloading the hall tickets,” he said.

The proctored examinations will be conducted by the National Testing Agency at designated examination centers throughout the country.

The UGC has directed all universities to factor in the revised SWAYAM examinations dates while scheduling their respective university examinations.