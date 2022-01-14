Indore: Swatantrata Senaniyo ko Swachh Naman; IMC mission to conserve, beautify statues of freedom-fighters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During India’s struggle for freedom, hundreds and thousands of freedom-fighters sacrificed their lives to make us independent. In a move to conserve and beautify the statues and rotaries of the great freedom-fighters in the city with public participation, Indore Municipal Corporation initiated Swatantrata Senaniyo Ko Swachh Naman following protocol to gain marks in the Swachhata Survekshan, 2022.

Superintendent engineer, Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Mahesh Sharma said that, following the protocol instituted by the Centre with regard to the Swachhata Survekshan, 2022, work is going on in several places in the city.

SBM officials said that there were around 45 such places where statues of freedom-fighters are placed along with parks named after freedom-fighters. Under this programme, it is compulsory that there is public participation for managing the statues and their surroundings. “For this compulsion, we’ve involved several non-profitable and non-government organisations. Also, some small committees have been formed of people living near the statues or gardens for maintaining them,” said officials.

IMC officials said that this would also help people know about the freedom-fighters and their history and role in the fight for freedom.

Officials said that there were 160 marks for this work. “With due respect for our freedom-fighters, all monuments/parks related to India’s freedom-fighters are to be cleaned up and maintained by citizens/citizens’ groups/RWAS and so forth (under the jurisdiction of the urban local bodies). Cities are expected to engage citizens/citizens’ groups and so on proactively to ensure that all monuments/parks dedicated to our freedom-fighters are clean and well-maintained,” said officials.

List of Statues

Subhash Chandra Bose Pratima – Bada Ganpati

Rani Laxmi Bai Pratima – Kila Maidan

Shahid Bhagat Singh Pratima – Rajmohalla Chouraha

Kanhailyalal Khadiwala – Nagar Nigam Square

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Pratima – Janjeerwala Square

Jyotirao Phule Pratima – Musakhedi Square

Lal Bahadur Shastri Pratima – Shastri Bridge

Shree Siremal Bapna Pratima – In front of MY Hospital

Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Holkar Pratima – MY Hospital Campus

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru – Madhu Milan Square

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel – Patel Square Chhoti Gwaltoli

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar – Geeta Bhawan Square

Mahatma Gandhi Pratima – Regal Square

Bal Gangadhar Tilak Pratima – Palasia Square

Shahid Hemu Kalani Pratima – In front of Collector’s office

Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Pratima – Dindayal Upadhyay Garden

Shahid Udham Singh Pratima – Mandi Square

Madan Mohan Malviya Pratima – Madan Malviya Square

Veer Durga Das Rathore Pratima – Gopur Square

Lokmata Ahilya Bai Holkar Monument – Usha Nagar

Mahatma Gandhi Pratima – Parasram Marg Square

Jawaharlal Nehru Pratima Garden – Omkar Marg

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 07:24 AM IST