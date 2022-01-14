Indore: Swatantrata Senaniyo ko Swachh Naman; IMC mission to conserve, beautify statues of freedom-fighters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During India’s struggle for freedom, hundreds and thousands of freedom-fighters sacrificed their lives to make us independent. In a move to conserve and beautify the statues and rotaries of the great freedom-fighters in the city with public participation, Indore Municipal Corporation initiated Swatantrata Senaniyo Ko Swachh Naman following protocol to gain marks in the Swachhata Survekshan, 2022.
Superintendent engineer, Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Mahesh Sharma said that, following the protocol instituted by the Centre with regard to the Swachhata Survekshan, 2022, work is going on in several places in the city.
SBM officials said that there were around 45 such places where statues of freedom-fighters are placed along with parks named after freedom-fighters. Under this programme, it is compulsory that there is public participation for managing the statues and their surroundings. “For this compulsion, we’ve involved several non-profitable and non-government organisations. Also, some small committees have been formed of people living near the statues or gardens for maintaining them,” said officials.
IMC officials said that this would also help people know about the freedom-fighters and their history and role in the fight for freedom.
Officials said that there were 160 marks for this work. “With due respect for our freedom-fighters, all monuments/parks related to India’s freedom-fighters are to be cleaned up and maintained by citizens/citizens’ groups/RWAS and so forth (under the jurisdiction of the urban local bodies). Cities are expected to engage citizens/citizens’ groups and so on proactively to ensure that all monuments/parks dedicated to our freedom-fighters are clean and well-maintained,” said officials.
List of Statues
Subhash Chandra Bose Pratima – Bada Ganpati
Rani Laxmi Bai Pratima – Kila Maidan
Shahid Bhagat Singh Pratima – Rajmohalla Chouraha
Kanhailyalal Khadiwala – Nagar Nigam Square
Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Pratima – Janjeerwala Square
Jyotirao Phule Pratima – Musakhedi Square
Lal Bahadur Shastri Pratima – Shastri Bridge
Shree Siremal Bapna Pratima – In front of MY Hospital
Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Holkar Pratima – MY Hospital Campus
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru – Madhu Milan Square
Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel – Patel Square Chhoti Gwaltoli
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar – Geeta Bhawan Square
Mahatma Gandhi Pratima – Regal Square
Bal Gangadhar Tilak Pratima – Palasia Square
Shahid Hemu Kalani Pratima – In front of Collector’s office
Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Pratima – Dindayal Upadhyay Garden
Shahid Udham Singh Pratima – Mandi Square
Madan Mohan Malviya Pratima – Madan Malviya Square
Veer Durga Das Rathore Pratima – Gopur Square
Lokmata Ahilya Bai Holkar Monument – Usha Nagar
Mahatma Gandhi Pratima – Parasram Marg Square
Jawaharlal Nehru Pratima Garden – Omkar Marg
