Indore: Swasthya Karmachari body complains against civil surgeon 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Swasthya Karmachari Sangh, Indore has lodged a complaint with the health commissioner against civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Goyal over alleged anomalies in leaves.

In the complaint, the president of Swasthya Karmachari Sangh Shekhar Joshi stated that Dr Goyal had taken salary of 181 days without being eligible for the same.

"Dr Goyal was transferred to District Hospital, Dhar in 2012. He didn't report to work for 181 days and had not taken any permission from the department or authorities," Joshi said.

He added that Dr Goyal's transfer was cancelled after 181 days and thus he was not eligible for getting salary for the same.

"In 2017, Dr Goyal had got the salary illegally which was a loss of revenue to the government. A case of fraud must be registered against him," Joshi mentioned in the complaint.

Meanwhile, Dr Goyal said that it is an old issue and he got the salary as per the norms of the state government.

"There is no case of fraud and the complaint is lodged with ill intentions," he said.