Indore: ​Swaraj Yatras to be taken outfrom 75 squares of city today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



To pay homage to the martyrs of Jallianwalan Bagh massacre, a Swaraj Yatra in the form of a bike rally is being taken-out in the city on Wednesday morning under the Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsava. In all 75 yatras will be taken out from 75 squares of the city and will converge at Chimanbagh ground.



Dr Rakesh Shivhare, Coordinator of the Swaraj Yatra, said the yatra is getting tremendous response from all sections of society.

The rally will start at 8.30 with the participants carrying National flags, and would culminate at Chimanbagh ground at 9.30 am, where a one-hour program is being organised.

Dr Shivhare said so far over 70 different organisations have extended their support to the yatra,

including lawyers, CAs, CSs, doctors, academicians and also industry organisations.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:02 AM IST