 Indore: Swami Sadanand Questions Censor Board Over Nod To 'Adipurush'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Swami Sadanand Questions Censor Board Over Nod To 'Adipurush'

Indore: Swami Sadanand Questions Censor Board Over Nod To 'Adipurush'

Society is the responsibility of conscious people and governance, why do they allow such movies to run, in which vulgarity is being served in relation to religion.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
article-image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sharda Math Dwarka Peethadheeshwar Swami Sadanand Saraswati Maharaj questioned the Censor board, asking how can it give green signal to 'Adipurush'.

He was speaking on Wednesday during his visit to Khandwa.

"A few immoral people are trying to propagate moral messages to make money. They are a negative influence to our children.

"Such films which mix religion with vulgarity should not be approved," he said.

Read Also
Indore: Banned Polythene Bags Seized, Rs 50000 Fine Realized
article-image

Love Jihad, Cow Slaughter And More!

While addressing media persons ahead of Dharma Sabha in the town, Swami Sadanand Saraswati Maharaj also expressed his views on love jihad, conversion, cow slaughter, Uniform Civil Code.

There should be one law, religious education should be included in the curriculum

'Add Religion As A Subject In School Syllabus'

Shankaracharya asserted that religion education should be provided in schools and colleges. In school education, the subjects of mathematics and science are taught. Similarly, the subjects of religion should be added to the curriculum.

Read Also
Indore: Sanskrit Is Foundation Of Our Culture, Says IIM-I's Rai
article-image

All Efforts Made To Stop Cow Slaughter Failed

Shankaracharya said that all the efforts made to contain cow slaughter failed. Every item of the cow is useful. Dung, cow urine, bone, skin are all useful. It is said that in the scriptures and Puranas for the cow, it is said that all Gods are inhabited in the cow.

Regarding conversion, Shankaracharya said that some people come into the temptation because they don't do such things and if we fulfil this, then there will be no conversion. Influential people, billionaires, millionaires give some to these poor people.

Read Also
Indore: ISBT NayataMundla About 95% Complete, Claims IDA
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Swami Sadanand Questions Censor Board Over Nod To 'Adipurush'

Indore: Swami Sadanand Questions Censor Board Over Nod To 'Adipurush'

MP Weather Update: Overnight Rain Brings Relief From Scorching Heat Across State; More Showers...

MP Weather Update: Overnight Rain Brings Relief From Scorching Heat Across State; More Showers...

Madhya Pradesh: Small Factory Releases Chemical In Kshipra Sealed

Madhya Pradesh: Small Factory Releases Chemical In Kshipra Sealed

MP CM: BJP Core Group Meeting At Bhopal, Amendments In Ujjain’s Master Plan Will Be Carried Out

MP CM: BJP Core Group Meeting At Bhopal, Amendments In Ujjain’s Master Plan Will Be Carried Out

Madhya Pradesh: Army War College Celebrates International Day of Yoga

Madhya Pradesh: Army War College Celebrates International Day of Yoga