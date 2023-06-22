Indore: Swami Sadanand Questions Censor Board Over Nod To 'Adipurush'

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sharda Math Dwarka Peethadheeshwar Swami Sadanand Saraswati Maharaj questioned the Censor board, asking how can it give green signal to 'Adipurush'.

He was speaking on Wednesday during his visit to Khandwa.

"A few immoral people are trying to propagate moral messages to make money. They are a negative influence to our children.

"Such films which mix religion with vulgarity should not be approved," he said.

Love Jihad, Cow Slaughter And More!

While addressing media persons ahead of Dharma Sabha in the town, Swami Sadanand Saraswati Maharaj also expressed his views on love jihad, conversion, cow slaughter, Uniform Civil Code.

There should be one law, religious education should be included in the curriculum

'Add Religion As A Subject In School Syllabus'

Shankaracharya asserted that religion education should be provided in schools and colleges. In school education, the subjects of mathematics and science are taught. Similarly, the subjects of religion should be added to the curriculum.

All Efforts Made To Stop Cow Slaughter Failed

Shankaracharya said that all the efforts made to contain cow slaughter failed. Every item of the cow is useful. Dung, cow urine, bone, skin are all useful. It is said that in the scriptures and Puranas for the cow, it is said that all Gods are inhabited in the cow.

Regarding conversion, Shankaracharya said that some people come into the temptation because they don't do such things and if we fulfil this, then there will be no conversion. Influential people, billionaires, millionaires give some to these poor people.