Indore: Swadeshi Haat of Gurjar Goud Brahmin women begins today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to give a better platform to women entrepreneurs of Gurjar Gaur Brahmin society, Devi Ahilya Charitable Trust, Thane is going to organise a grand event of Swadeshi Haat at Dastur Garden on Saturday, August 6.

In this two-day event, 5,000 people including a large number of women from across the country are expected to take part.

Radha Panchariya, national president of the organisation and Sangeeta Sharma informed that the event will be inaugurated at 11.30 am.

The chief guests of the programme will be chief of Bagulamukhi Shakti Peeth Khajrod Swami Krishnanand Maharaj, former MP Narayanji Pancharia, Bhilwara MLA Gayatri Devi Trivedi, and former minister Hari Mohan Sharma. The special guests will be Press Club president Arvind Tiwari, film actor Narsingh Pancharia, motivational speaker Namrata Thakkar and scientist Devastu Pancharia.

Virendra Vyas and Kiran Sharma said that there will be more than 100 stalls of garments, jewellery, cosmetics, rakhi, spices, food items etc. in this Swadeshi Haat. The aim of which is to promote women entrepreneurs.

In the Haat women from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Uttarakhand are going to take part.