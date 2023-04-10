 Indore: Swachhta survey likely in May end, says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav
Indore: Swachhta survey likely in May end, says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

Adjudged the cleanest city for the sixth time in a row, Indore is leaving no stone unturned for clinching the tag for the seventh time.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 02:24 AM IST
article-image
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has said that the Swachhta survey in the city is expected to take place in the last week of May. 

We have set many milestones on the cleanliness front and maintained the cleanest city tag for six consecutive years. “Cleanest city is now the identity of Indore so it is needless to mention that we will go with all guns blazing in the upcoming survey as well for maintaining our identity,” he told reporters. 

The mayor said that the city has taken many measures on cleanliness which will outsmart other cities. He stated that the area on which the city has not worked in the last five to six years was on ridding our surroundings of red stains due to spitting of gutka. 

In the last three months, we have worked on this on two fronts – first we are asking people to give up the habit of chewing gutka and second, if they can’t give up the habit immediately, we are asking them not to spit gutka in the open and make the city dirty. 

Bhargav said that they have been working as per the toolkit of Swachh Bharat Mission. We are going to intensify our drive for cleanliness ahead of the cleanliness survey in the city, he added.  

