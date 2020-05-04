Indore: Swachhta ki aur, when Asheesh Singh made it to KBC

Indore: IAS officer Asheesh Singh, who was transferred from Indore to Ujjain as collector on Monday, has many achievements to his credit as being commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

During his two years of stint, he got 13 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste cleared from trenching ground in six months, clinched cleanest city tag for Indore in Swachh Survekshan-2019, made Indore first city in the country to ban single use of plastic and made around two dozen colonies “zero waste generating” colonies.

All these works got him fame in Indore and Madhya Pradesh and some amount of praise at national level too. But what got him to the real national limelight was as an invite from Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

He became the first IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh feature in KBC episode telecast on October 2, 2019 wherein he shared the success story of Indore, a city that won the cleanest city tag for three times in a row.

“It was a big moment in my life to be in front of the legendary Bollywood star (Amitabh Bachchan) and he being asking question to me,” says Singh.

Always smiling, Singh would take challenges as opportunities and never hesitate in taking on politicians who would try to interfere in his work.

Though he was eyesore for many politicians, he still got a good pull with some senior political leaders and was known for working within the system. He stood closely with Malini Gaud when she was Mayor and won confidence of the then urban administration minister Jaiwardhan Singh.

So what was that led to his transfer. Sources said that collector Manish Singh and he could not gel well.