e-Paper Get App

Indore: Swachhata drive to mark Family Court's foundation day on June 25

An order was issued by the incharge officer of Swachhata section of the Family Court of Indore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the foundation day of the Indore Family Court, the court judges, advocates and court staff will conduct a Swachhata drive on Saturday under the Swachh Bharat Mission Scheme 2014.

An order was issued by the incharge officer of Swachhata section of the Family Court of Indore. The order states that under the Swachh Bharat Mission Scheme 2014, the foundation day of the court will be observed by conducting a cleanliness drive in which the premises of the court along with offices and furniture will be cleaned.

Read Also
Indore: TI shoots lady constable, self to death at Police Control Room
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Swachhata drive to mark Family Court's foundation day on June 25

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Shiv Sena calls meeting of national executive committee...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Shiv Sena calls meeting of national executive committee...

Maharashtra political crisis: Even MLAs have price tags, says Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra political crisis: Even MLAs have price tags, says Aaditya Thackeray

US Prez Joe Biden calls abortion ruling 'a sad day for court and country'

US Prez Joe Biden calls abortion ruling 'a sad day for court and country'

Navi Mumbai: PAPs reiterate demand to name NMIA after late DB Patil

Navi Mumbai: PAPs reiterate demand to name NMIA after late DB Patil

Watch Video: Leicestershire's Rishabh Pant reaches half-century with a six against India on Day 2 of...

Watch Video: Leicestershire's Rishabh Pant reaches half-century with a six against India on Day 2 of...