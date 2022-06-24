Indore: Swachhata drive to mark Family Court's foundation day on June 25

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the foundation day of the Indore Family Court, the court judges, advocates and court staff will conduct a Swachhata drive on Saturday under the Swachh Bharat Mission Scheme 2014.

An order was issued by the incharge officer of Swachhata section of the Family Court of Indore. The order states that under the Swachh Bharat Mission Scheme 2014, the foundation day of the court will be observed by conducting a cleanliness drive in which the premises of the court along with offices and furniture will be cleaned.