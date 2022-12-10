Indore: Swachhata campaign to clean govt offices

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the instructions of the collector, Dr Ilayaraja T, a special campaign was launched to clean government offices, including the collector’s office on Friday.

At a meeting held on Monday, collector Dr Ilayaraja had issued instructions to launch the cleanliness drive. Following his directive, a special campaign was conducted on Friday at the collector’s office and other government offices in the building at the administrative complex and at the offices of various departments and their premises.

Under this campaign, officers and employees organised files and trashed useless and outdated documents. Files were organised systematically. The premises, including the offices were cleaned, dusted and mopped. Additional collectors also took part in the cleanliness drive and led from the front. The cleanliness drive was mainly conducted at the Regional Transport Office, the District Ayush Office and the Agriculture Office among others.