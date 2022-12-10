e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Swachhata campaign to clean govt offices

Indore: Swachhata campaign to clean govt offices

Under this campaign, officers and employees organised files and trashed useless and outdated documents

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 01:38 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the instructions of the collector, Dr Ilayaraja T, a special campaign was launched to clean government offices, including the collector’s office on Friday.

At a meeting held on Monday, collector Dr Ilayaraja had issued instructions to launch the cleanliness drive. Following his directive, a special campaign was conducted on Friday at the collector’s office and other government offices in the building at the administrative complex and at the offices of various departments and their premises.

Under this campaign, officers and employees organised files and trashed useless and outdated documents. Files were organised systematically. The premises, including the offices were cleaned, dusted and mopped. Additional collectors also took part in the cleanliness drive and led from the front. The cleanliness drive was mainly conducted at the Regional Transport Office, the District Ayush Office and the Agriculture Office among others.

Read Also
Indore: DAVV offers 50% fees waiver to soldiers’ children, wives
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers attack foresters in Morena, damage vehicles

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers attack foresters in Morena, damage vehicles

Ujjain Sports News: Keen competition held on day two of school gymnastics championship

Ujjain Sports News: Keen competition held on day two of school gymnastics championship

Madhya Pradesh: Mines in Pithampur to be demarcated

Madhya Pradesh: Mines in Pithampur to be demarcated

Indore: WATT A JOLT! Govt nod ‘eclipses’ bond bounty by Rs 55 cr

Indore: WATT A JOLT! Govt nod ‘eclipses’ bond bounty by Rs 55 cr

Indore Sports Update: Bhavesh, Utkarsh, Amishi and Ganeshi in final

Indore Sports Update: Bhavesh, Utkarsh, Amishi and Ganeshi in final