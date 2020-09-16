Indore: Suv rams truck, 1 killed, driver critical

Indore: A 16-year-old boy was killed while his maternal uncle got critically injured after their Bolero rammed a stationary truck on Dhar Road late on Tuesday. They were returning to Kalariya village when the accident happened. The police have registered a case against the trucker for parking the truck near the road negligently.
Chandan Nagar police station staff said the incident took place near Kalariya village on Dhar Road around 11.45 pm. The deceased was identified as Abhishek Singh (16), a resident of Kamadpura area in Mhow. He along with his maternal uncle Lakhan Singh was going to Kalariya village in a four-wheeler vehicle.
They couldn’t see the truck parked near the road due to the dark and their vehicle rammed into the truck from the rear side. The accident was so severe that the front portion of their vehicle got mangled badly and Abhishek and Lakah were critically injured. The passersby informed the police immediately and they were rushed to hospital in an ambulance. Abhishek couldn’t be saved while Lakhan is undergoing treatment.
Police said the back lights of the truck were not on due to which the four-wheeler vehicle driver could not spot the vehicle. A case was registered against the driver of the truck and his truck was seized from the spot. A search is on for the trucker.