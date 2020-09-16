Indore: Suv rams truck, 1 killed, driver critical

Indore: A 16-year-old boy was killed while his maternal uncle got critically injured after their Bolero rammed a stationary truck on Dhar Road late on Tuesday. They were returning to Kalariya village when the accident happened. The police have registered a case against the trucker for parking the truck near the road negligently.

Chandan Nagar police station staff said the incident took place near Kalariya village on Dhar Road around 11.45 pm. The deceased was identified as Abhishek Singh (16), a resident of Kamadpura area in Mhow. He along with his maternal uncle Lakhan Singh was going to Kalariya village in a four-wheeler vehicle.

